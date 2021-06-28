Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,256 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.