Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.56. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

NBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.49 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth about $8,250,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth about $16,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth about $12,375,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

