National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.