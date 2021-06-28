National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.