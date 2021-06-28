National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

NYSE:NFG opened at $53.87 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

