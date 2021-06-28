National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $94,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

