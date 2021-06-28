National Pension Service Has $102.35 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $102,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

