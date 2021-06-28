National Pension Service Purchases 88,952 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Pension Service increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,952 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $111,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prologis by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $122.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.