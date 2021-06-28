National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,273 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $164,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $146.84 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

