NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 259.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders acquired a total of 95,306 shares of company stock valued at $289,391 in the last 90 days.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.69) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

