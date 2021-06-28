Needham & Company LLC Increases Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $78.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.60.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Axonics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

