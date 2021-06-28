Neo Price Tops $31.40 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $455.92 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.40 or 0.00090540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

