Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE:NBW opened at $14.50 on Monday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
