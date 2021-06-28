Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,669,821 Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,669,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,105,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Juniper Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JIH. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Industrial by 149.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JIH stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

