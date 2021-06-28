Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $42,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.48 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

