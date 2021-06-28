Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Camden Property Trust worth $40,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $135.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

