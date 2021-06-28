Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $39,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $124.48 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.