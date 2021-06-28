Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,092 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $36,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $255.61 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

