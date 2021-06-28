New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 728.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $655,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.47. 113,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,095,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

