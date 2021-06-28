New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.81

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 65076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $722.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

