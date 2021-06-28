New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,238,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

