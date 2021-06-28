New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 960,733 Shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960,733 shares during the quarter. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 87.38% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $159,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter.

IQSI opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

