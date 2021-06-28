New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

