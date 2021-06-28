New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage Financial worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after buying an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

