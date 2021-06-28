New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American National Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American National Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $146.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

