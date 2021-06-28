New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,200 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $249,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

CNOB stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

