NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report $130.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.12 million and the lowest is $130.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $523.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $537.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NBEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 13,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,941. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

