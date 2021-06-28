Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 900

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFC. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 988 ($12.91) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 863.87. The company has a market cap of £915.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 988 ($12.91).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

In other news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

