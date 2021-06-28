NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $76.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. 6,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

