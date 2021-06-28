NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,610. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

