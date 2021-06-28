Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.65.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $245.35. The stock had a trading volume of 108,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,002. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

