Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.18% of Raymond James worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.08. 4,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

