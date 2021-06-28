Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 14,345 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 966,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $63,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

