Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Paylocity worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.06. 278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,989. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

