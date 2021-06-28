Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.