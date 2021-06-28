Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 62,237 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,237 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

