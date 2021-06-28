Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $312.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.81 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

