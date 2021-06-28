Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,434 shares during the quarter. Oak Street Health comprises 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $20,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $61.54 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.