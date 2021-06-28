Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $195.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

