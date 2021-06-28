Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 100,334 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

