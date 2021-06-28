Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 580,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Curis by 35.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 499,636 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 225,090 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

