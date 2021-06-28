NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $157,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 82,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 341,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.