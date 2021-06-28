NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.88.

NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.42. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

