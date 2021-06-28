NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.88.

NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

