NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $181.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 126,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,648,044 shares.The stock last traded at $152.11 and had previously closed at $154.35.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

