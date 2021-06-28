Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 407,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,210,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Get Nikola alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $4,576,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.