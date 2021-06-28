Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $38.81 million and $518,923.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.47 or 0.06063040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.95 or 0.01482759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00394607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00124802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.55 or 0.00617300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00488526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006925 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,613,111,339 coins and its circulating supply is 7,951,611,339 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

