NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.16. 1,070,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,397,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 372.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

