Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Coverage Initiated at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

