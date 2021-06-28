North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 5,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$102,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037,532 shares in the company, valued at C$41,871,282.60.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total transaction of C$592,100.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$558.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.63.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

